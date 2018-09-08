Overturned tanker causes gas spill that killed more than 200 fish

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - An overturned tanker caused a gas spill that killed more than 200 fish in a tributary in Huntersville Wednesday.
Officials say they saw about 250 dead fish in the unnamed tributary to Long Creek in the vicinity of I-485 at Highway 27 (Mount Holly Road) and the Pine Island Country Club.
According to authorities, the fish kill was the result of a major traffic accident that happened Wednesday at the intersection of I-485 and Mount Holly Road which caused an estimated 7,500 gallons of gas to spill into the tributary.
Emergency responders were able to quickly contain the gas within the creek, preventing much of it from moving downstream.
The majority of the gas has now been removed from the area by environmental cleanup contractors.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services, state environmental officials, as well as the US Environmental Protection Agency have been overseeing cleanup activities and monitoring water quality in the affected area and recommend that the public avoid contact with the stream for the next few days.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will continue to monitor surface water quality conditions in the area until all cleanup activities have been completed in accordance with environmental regulations.
