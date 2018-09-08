’Meeting them right where they are.’ Cabarrus Co. event offers help to those addicted to heroin

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - One after the other, friends and families impacted by drug addiction marched in Cabarrus County.
“We fight for those that we’ve lost, and we fight for those that we refuse to lose,” an organizer says.
Balloons signifying each affected loved one were released into the air, all meaning something different to those below.
“I just looked up and I thought, we should not have to do this,” Valerie Belk says. “We should not have to lose our children, to this.”
Belk’s son Hunter died of an overdose.
He was 20.
“He was a very sweet, kind young man,” she says. “He just made a bad decision.”
Now, she’s using her voice, and events like “Hope Over Heroin,” to try to help others.
“I want people to stop being afraid to talk about it,” she says. “Because if we don’t talk about it, it’s going to get worse.”
In Cabarrus County, EMS reports 163 overdoses of heroin in 2016. That jumped to 581 in 2017.
“I figured I would be a drug addict my whole life,” Nick Strider says. “And I was okay with that, I was okay with dying.”
Strider is just more than a year clean, and those balloons mean something else to him.
“It really makes me think of the grace of God upon my life,” he says. “Because I’m not one of those people.”
Tent after tent lined Village Park in Kannapolis Friday. Tents of grief support, detox centers, resources and rides to get help.
“We’re meeting them right where they are,” Debbie Lamm says.
Lamm says her family has dealt with addiction for generations. She’s hoping events like this will allow her to help other families with what she’s been through.
“I’ve seen God keep my son alive,” she says. “He’s overdosed several times and I know God is keeping him alive.”
The event is not over – there is still another chance to come out to Village Park Saturday at 6 p.m.
There will be a concert, food, BMX show, and free backpacks for the first 100 kids to show up.
