Man arrested for Fort Mill shooting death

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting in Fort Mill on Friday night has been arrested this morning.
Jackel Marquise Clinton, 22, of Lancaster County, was arrested on charges of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
According to police, De’mon Davis, 22, was found shot near the area of Sanders Street and Tom Hall Street at 4:41 pm on Friday. He would later be pronounced dead at the scene.
Law enforcement officials say the shooting started as an argument between Davis and Clinton that escalated to a physical confrontation.
Clinton has been denied bond on both charges and is currently being held at the York County Detention Center.
