Gov. McMaster declares State of Emergency for SC

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Ahead of Tropical Storm Florence, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster declared a State of Emergency for South Carolina. On Twitter, the governor urged residents to not wait until the last minute to start preparing for possible heavy rain and wind.
The National Hurricane Center predicts Tropical Storm Florence will become a hurricane as early as Sunday.
The governor said in a tweet that the state of South Carolina is prepared to respond to those in need, if the tropical storm continues on its path towards the east coast of the United States.
During a press conference, McMaster provided a public update of the tropical storm and potential impacts to the state.
“We do not know when it will change, if it will change, but we are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best,” said the governor during the press conference.
Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency in the state of North Carolina Friday. Both states have been predicted on the path of Tropical Storm Florence.
Gov. Cooper said state emergency management officials are working with local and federal counterparts to prepare North Carolina for possible impacts from Florence.
