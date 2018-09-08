Chester teens charged with attempted murder after shooting at car

Chester, SC (WBTV) -
A pair of teenagers from Chester have been arrested and charged with attempted murder after firing shots into a vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to Columbia St. after receiving calls about the incident. Upon arriving at the scene, a vehicle was seen speeding away before being stopped at Center St., where it was determined that the victim was driving the car and unhurt.
The victim provided police with a description of the vehicle where the shots had been fired and members of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate the car as it drove out of the city and apprehend the suspects.
Police arrested William Avoki, 17, and a juvenile female, 16.
Avoki was transported to the Chester County Detention Center and the juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
