Charlotte submits bid for 2021-2023 CIAA Basketball Tournaments

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte has officially submitted a proposal for the 2021-2023 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments.
CIAA has been in Charlotte for the last 13 years and has pumped almost millions of dollars into the local economy.
Charlotte’s contract ends in 2020 and CIAA wants to find a host city for the 2021-2023 games.
In July, Charlotte City Councilman James Mitchell said leaders from four different cities have already reached out to him expressing their interest to compete for the popular tournament.
CIAA announced the bid process and Mitchell says leaders from Baltimore, MD, Atlanta, GA, Winston Salem, NC and Richmond, VA told him they were thinking about going for it.
Cities must show their interest to CIAA by Aug. 1 and submit a proposal by Sept. 9.
The proposal must include a draft budget and hotel rates. Cities must have a venue that will hold a minimum of 8,000-10,000 fans and provide at least 6,000 full-service hotel rooms.
CIAA will make a decision in December.
