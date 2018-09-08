Charlotte Bishop addresses sex abuse scandal during Eucharistic Congress

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Bishop Peter Jugis took a moment Friday night to acknowledge the sex abuse scandal currently facing the Catholic Church.
Dozens of people had gathered in a large conference room for the 14th annual Eucharistic Congress at the Charlotte Convention Center. Jugis spoke to the crowd from the dais.
"We want to offer prayers of reparation because as we all know from the horrible revelations from last month, that the horrible sins of abuse and misconduct and the sins of abuse of power and position have reared their ugly heads in the church, and for this we are saddened and outraged,” said Jugis.
In August, a Pennsylvania grand jury accused more than 300 Roman Catholic priests of abusing more than 1,000 children over a 70 year period. A North Carolina priest was one of those named in the indictment. The investigation also found evidence of a cover-up on the church’s part.
"During our prayers, during this congress we will beg God to have mercy on the church,” Jugis told the crowd Friday.
These words from the Charlotte Bishop Friday night came just one day after a WBTV investigation revealed the Charlotte Diocese had allowed priests to continue serving in churches even though they had been accused of abuse.
Jugis didn’t mention anything specific about accusations pertaining to the local diocese, but some who were in attendance at the Eucharistic Congress are glad the religious leader said something about the national scandal that is making headlines.
"I think it's really important that he's really clear that this not acceptable and he will continue to do what he can to make sure it doesn't happen again,” said Sister Rosemary Tress of the Sisters of Mercy in Belmont.
Jugis is expected to speak about the scandal Saturday. His remarks will come during closing mass around 4:15 p.m.
