Video: Woman falls through ceiling at restaurant

GARDEN GROVE, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Most people know if you try to walk on top of a drop ceiling, you're going to fall through.
But if you're in a crawl space looking for a bus stop, all bets are off.
At a popular Mexican restaurant in California full of diners Wednesday night, customers were shocked when a woman fell 25 feet through a ceiling.
"Sure enough, right above, we start to see just pieces of the ceiling coming down," said Marabella Muno, owner of Sabroso Mexican Grill in Garden Grove, CA.
Muno noticed buckling ceiling panels and the indentation of feet – and so did a customer who grabbed a cell phone to record the fall.
"We were so scared that she was going to run across and land on someone," Muno said.
Luckily, the customers were OK and the unidentified woman was only slightly injured.
But who was she, and why was she in the crawl space?
Employees say a homeless woman had asked to use the restroom and for directions to a bus stop.
The woman spent quite a bit of time in the bathroom, according to the employees, and they later found out that she'd boosted herself up on the urinal and through a door into the attic.
A police officer who responded after the fall interviewed the woman and asked her 'what in the world were you doing up in the crawl space?' And she explained that she was looking for the bus stop.
She said someone earlier had told her that the bus stop was up and to the right.
The officer said the woman was under the influence of drugs.
