SEPTEMBER 7th >> Action? You want ACTION? (#MollysKids)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Emailer: “I have tickets for an event. Some Panthers tickets.”
Molly: “When is the game?”
Emailer: “Lots of games. I’m going to give you my season tickets for the year. I am a PSL owner. They are not great seats, but I am a year from retirement and I have lived my dream. It’s only fitting I should be a part of someone else’s. Just let me know where to drop them off. Two tickets per game, all year.”
Molly: “That’s ridiculous. I don’t even exactly know how to proceed.”
Emailer: “Just take them. Give to deserving #MollysKids."
Molly: “What is your name?”
Emailer: “Shane. I’m a firefighter. I know where your studio is in west Charlotte. I’ll drop them off tomorrow.”
And that, my friends, is how I came to hold PSL season tickets for every Carolina Panthers home game. Our entire email back-and-forth was so pointed it almost felt like a text.
When Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte NC firefighter Shane Nantz came by to deliver the tickets the next day, I didn’t know what to expect. I half expected he’d show me up, but he came to the front lobby right after a newscast, had a big smile, kind words, and finally let me take his picture. See it below in comments. He said he worked at Charlotte Fire Station #25. He wanted nothing, absolutely nothing, in return.
When he left I opened the package and found this handwritten card.
It’s an incredible note.
I’ll find kids to give these to. I always do.
But there you go. Awareness is nice, ACTION is what gets things done.
Thank you, Shane. Thank you on behalf of the kids battling cancer or illnesses who will appreciate this wonderful little break from the toughness. I hope your goodness comes back ten-fold.
- Molly
PS: You know who’s using his Sunday tickets? The family of Michael Taylor. Our post from yesterday. Sunday is the day after his funeral and his parents are beyond grateful for a happy distraction. (Read about Michael here, in case you missed it >> http://tinyurl.com/Sept62018MKs)
PPS: Shane. Seriously. Thank you.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.