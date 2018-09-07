One more day in the 90s before weekend rain risk rises

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The heat and humidity march on as we move through September. Highs will jump back into the lower 90s again this afternoon while the heat index tops out in the middle 90s. The values are WAY above the average for early September and in fact, today will mark the 13th straight day of 90°+ high temperatures in the Queen City, the longest streak of the entire Summer! As for rain, our chances remain low, standing at only about 10-20% outside of the mountains (30-40% chance there).
The weekend looks a bit more unsettled. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° Saturday with about a 40% chance for - mainly afternoon - thunderstorms. Afternoon readings will be much cooler, in the low to mid 80s on Sunday with additional thundershowers expected, especially during the afternoon hours. Both days will be muggy as well and some of the rain may be on the heavy side, though the chance for severe storms seems pretty low.
In the tropics, Tropical Storm Florence is out in the open Atlantic waters about 800 miles east of Bermuda. It is drifting west, and this general trend will continue for several days to come. At this point, Florence brings no real threat to the US east coast, but may in time, so it is something we need to monitor. Florence is expected to be a major hurricane off the US east coast late next week. Bottom line, if you’re headed for the beaches this weekend, there’ll be little impact through Sunday, thought the surf may start to get rough by Sunday and the rip current risk will definitely pick up next week.
Beyond Florence, farther east out into the Atlantic, there are two more systems off the west coast of Africa and both have an excellent chance at becoming tropical cyclones over the next few days.
Keep cool and have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
