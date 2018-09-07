One more day in the 90s before weekend rain risk rises

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Florence is out in the open Atlantic waters about 800 miles east of Bermuda. It is drifting west, and this general trend will continue for several days to come. At this point, Florence brings no real threat to the US east coast, but may in time, so it is something we need to monitor. Florence is expected to be a major hurricane off the US east coast late next week. Bottom line, if you’re headed for the beaches this weekend, there’ll be little impact through Sunday, thought the surf may start to get rough by Sunday and the rip current risk will definitely pick up next week.