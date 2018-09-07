Numbers show increase in scooter-related injuries

Safety is our number one priority, and Lime urges riders to always put the safety of others and themselves before anything else when operating any of our vehicles. We instruct riders to practice safe riding using helmets both through notices on the app and on the actual scooter. In order to unlock a Lime scooter for the first time, all riders must go through an in-app tutorial that includes helmet safety. We are constantly developing and implementing tools in the app to further promote safe riding and scooter use.

