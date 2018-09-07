Numbers show increase in scooter-related injuries

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Electric scooters are becoming about as common a site in Charlotte as Panther Blue on a game day, but new numbers released Friday show a disturbing trend when it comes to injuries.
The Washington Post published an article that shows serious injuries have increased since scooter sharing programs have launched across the country.
In the article, the Washington Post says they interviewed doctors in 7 major cities including Atlanta, Austin, and Nashville - and all of them report an increase in scooter-related injuries.
“Again, I can definitely see someone getting injured on it,” said John Wilke, who rides the scooters for fun in Charlotte. “Especially when you are going downhill. I think 25 mph is what I got to and then got a little shaky on it.”
Others say they have experienced maintenance issues.
“I was going downhill and went to use the brakes and they didn’t work. So, I ended up having to use my foot,” said Anthony Pastick. “I have no idea what happened, I didn’t even report it.”
There is no national data when it comes to scooter injuries and neither of Charlotte's major hospitals track specific numbers. However, doctors for both medical groups say they have seen an increase.
“Yeah we are. We are seeing a lot of patients coming into urgent care centers, including this location, that are falling off scooters and getting hurt,” said Dr. Charles Bregier, the Medical Director at Novant Health. “A lot of facial injuries, a lot of shoulder injuries, broken arms, those types of things.”
Dr. Bregier says wearing a helmet, obeying the rules, and not doubling up on the scooters are the best ways to prevent injuries.
“You are moving very quickly, and your face can very quickly hit the scooter, the concrete, you can even flip over it,” said Dr. Bregier. “We had a patient not too long ago that came in here, that had flipped over the scooter and broken both of her arms.”
A spokesperson for Atrium Health said their doctors have also seen an increase in scooter-related injuries.
Lime and Bird are the two companies operating in Charlotte and both say safety is their number one concern. Both companies require new riders to upload a valid driver's license to prove the rider is at least 18 years old.
Both scooter sharing companies also require all new riders to go through a safety presentation on how to ride before the scooters can be unlocked. Both Lime and Bird encourage their riders to wear helmets although it is not mandatory.
In a statement, Lime said the following:
Bird did not immediately respond for comment.
The city of Charlotte is almost done with a pilot program with both the scooters and bicycles. Once complete, they will evaluate the future of ride sharing programs.
