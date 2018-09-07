North Meck residents rally, hold out hope for toll lane contract cancellation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - High heat didn’t stop residents of northern Mecklenburg County from staging a rally in opposition of the I-77 toll lanes construction project. Dozens of people gathered on the Exit 28 bridge that runs over the interstate Thursday afternoon.
Several people held signs with messages like ‘Don’t Toll Me Bro’ and ‘Tolls R Bad 4 Business’. The group had a clear message.
"Cancel the tolls! Cancel the tolls!" chanted Huntersville resident Stephanie McPherson in an interview with WBTV.
For years residents have been calling for the contract’s cancellation, worried that toll lanes won’t alleviate congestion and won’t benefit many drivers who frequent the interstate.
"This toll lane is gonna be a disaster,” resident Jayne Eve of Cornelius told WBTV.
Just weeks ago, North Carolina Secretary of Transportation Jim Trogdon announced that the NCDOT supported a plan that would turn one of the two toll lanes under construction into a general purpose lane. Some people at Thursday’s rally said they could settle for that plan.
“Yeah if we get one free lane, I would accept a toll lane to Charlotte," said Huntersville resident Mark Shaw.
Some protesters, including Rep. John Bradford, wanted to speak directly to Governor Roy Cooper Thursday. Bradford claimed that Cooper was in the area for an event, but didn’t bother to stop by the rally.
"He's here tonight two miles away from this bridge, not standing with us to honor his campaign promise to cancel the tolls, he's here campaigning for party politics,” said Bradford.
Jamal Little, a spokesperson for the governor’s office sent WBTV the following statement in response to Thursday’s rally.
According to a state auditor it would cost more than $200 million to completely cancel the contract. Any recommendations as to what should change about the project have to pass the state’s scoring criteria that determines what projects get funded.
