North Meck residents rally, hold out hope for toll lane contract cancellation

“Governor Cooper and DOT have been clear that the ultimate goal is for the state of North Carolina to operate this project, but unfortunately, Republican legislators, including Senator Tarte and Representative Bradford, added obstacles that protect the contract. After working with members of the community, DOT is negotiating with Cintra to address immediate concerns like capping the tolls and hardening the shoulders so people can have more non-tolled options. Senator Tarte’s proposal didn’t pass the legislature and could potentially defund every other transportation project in Mecklenburg and Iredell counties.”

Jamal Little | Governor's Office Spokesman