NC State Superintendent says safety is his assignment

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson has declared September “School Safety Month.”
He visited Indian Trail Elementary School on Friday to let people know he’s serious about keeping students safe. He also presented school leaders with a proclamation about School Safety Month.
Johnson believes it will take the whole community to keep students safe.
"We need everyone playing their part to make sure that one student's issues don't turn into a school tragedy," Johnson said.
Johnson says he is relieved there will be an extra layer of security added to schools this year. State lawmakers provided $35 million to help schools hire more School Resource Officers (SRO's), Social Workers, Psychotherapists, school safety equipment, and an app that will allow students, parents and the community to report anything from bullying to underage drinking anonymously.
"We have got to stop cyberbullying," Johnson said. "That is something that parents don't have a view, educators don't have a view. The only way we are going to do that is by talking to students about what they are seeing on social media."
Johnson has traveled to other school districts and says they need financial help to address safety concerns.
"We definitely have rural schools that need to be updated," Johnson said. "I'm glad that we are using lottery money now to build schools in rural communities - that way we can build 21st century schools. I am also excited that we have a commitment from the General Assembly that there will be more money following that - for even more across the state - once we see what the need is."
Union County Public Schools received about a $266,000 grant from the state to hire more social workers. Also the Union County Sheriff's Office will provide nine SRO's to patrol 27 elementary schools regularly to keep those schools say. Middle and High Schools always had SRO’s, now Elementary Schools will have one this school year.
"That's huge for our county,” Union County Public School Superintendent Dr. Andrew Houlihan said.
Houlihan says the district will be paying more for security to help keep students safe and at the same time paying more to educate students. He says going forward when creating budgets - it will be a balancing act.
"It takes feedback from our local community and from our parents to figure out what is your local school priority to help us figure out the trends across the school system," Houlihan said.
Johnson says after School Safety Month ends, his department will continue to engage school districts, asking what they need. The department will be handing out safety information to middle and high schools students. The State Superintendent believes parents are the ones who can play a huge part by helping to prevent harm from happening to students.
"In this day and age - bullying can also lead to school tragedies," Johnson said. "So if you know your student is being bullied or if your student is actually engaging in bullying - don't be a bystander - talk to your student to get help."
Johnson’s office will be distributing the $30 million for safety grants the state provided. Since July, Johnson’s office has handed out $22 million in grants.
