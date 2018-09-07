Mecklenburg deputy arrested, charged with driving impaired in Union County

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A deputy with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and charged with driving impaired Friday.
Officials say just after midnight on Friday, The Union County Sheriff’s Office charged DeWayne Huggins with impaired driving and carrying a concealed handgun.
Huggins was off-duty, driving his personal vehicle at the time of his arrest and the handgun was personally owned, not an MCSO issued service weapon.
Huggins has been terminated from his position with MCSO.
He had been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2009 and was most recently assigned to the Arrest Processing Center.
