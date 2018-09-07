Man reported missing from Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 47-year-old man was reported missing from Lincoln County Thursday night.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating the missing man.
Detectives received a report Wednesday that 47-year-old Mitchell Brian Merck was reported missing by his family.
Merck was last seen when he left his home just before noon on Wednesday.
The last contact was a text message to the family around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
He is described as having gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6′4″ tall and weighs 195 pounds.
He possibly is driving a silver 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe with a temporary North Carolina license plate of 23985437.
Merck is known to frequent the Mocksville, NC, Mooresville, NC and Salisbury, NC areas.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mitchell Brian Merck is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.