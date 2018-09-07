Man accused of beating father to death in Salisbury arrested, now back in NC

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of beating his father to death in April was brought back to Salisbury on Friday after being arrested in Georgia.
Juan Renardo Chunn, 49, was indicted in July by a Rowan County grand jury for first-degree murder in the death of his father, Eugene Milton Chunn, 72.
Eugene Chunn was found beaten to death in his home in the 800 block of East Franklin Street in Salisbury.
An order for arrest was issued for Juan Chunn.
Salisbury Police announced Juan Chunn had been arrested in Richmond County, Georgia, in early August.
Chunn was being held on a fugitive warrant pending extradition back to North Carolina.
On Friday, Salisbury police picked up Chunn from the jail in Georgia and brought him back to Rowan County.
Chunn is now being held without bond on first degree murder charges.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.