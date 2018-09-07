Hot spell ends as the weekend begins

Tropical Storm Florence is out in the open Atlantic waters about 800 miles east of Bermuda. It is drifting west, and this general trend will continue through early next week. Florence is expected to be a major hurricane off the US east coast by late next week, and if we were to experience any direct impacts (still far from a slam dunk, but possible) the timing would be by late Wednesday through early Friday. So if you’re headed for the beaches this weekend, there’ll be little impact through Sunday, though the surf may start to get rough by Sunday and the rip current risk will definitely pick up next week. By Monday we'll have a much better idea if a US landfall is going to happen.