Hot spell ends as the weekend begins

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - We made it to the end of the week and we also made it to the end of our hot spell.
Today marked the 13th straight day of 90°+ high temperatures in the Queen City, the longest streak of the entire summer! As for rain, our chances remain low for a final evening, standing at only about 10-20%.
The weekend looks a bit more unsettled. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday with about a 40% chance for - mainly afternoon - thunderstorms. Afternoon readings will be much cooler, in the lower 80s on Sunday with additional thundershowers expected, especially during the afternoon hours. Both days will be muggy as well and some of the rain may be on the heavy side, though the chance for severe storms seems pretty low.
Tropical Storm Florence is out in the open Atlantic waters about 800 miles east of Bermuda. It is drifting west, and this general trend will continue through early next week. Florence is expected to be a major hurricane off the US east coast by late next week, and if we were to experience any direct impacts (still far from a slam dunk, but possible) the timing would be by late Wednesday through early Friday. So if you’re headed for the beaches this weekend, there’ll be little impact through Sunday, though the surf may start to get rough by Sunday and the rip current risk will definitely pick up next week. By Monday we'll have a much better idea if a US landfall is going to happen.
Beyond Florence, farther east out into the Atlantic, there are two more systems off the west coast of Africa and both have an excellent chance at becoming tropical cyclones (Helene & Isaac) over the next few days.
Have a great weekend!
