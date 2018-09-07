Ei SolutionWorks closing plant in Kannapolis, laying off about 300 workers

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - Ei SolutionWorks announced on Friday it would be closing a plan tin Kannapolis, laying off approximately 300 workers.
Ei SolutionWorks, a division of Product Quest LLC, Thursday issued a WARN notice to Kannapolis elected officials. According to the notice, the plant will lay off 296 employees beginning in early November.
Employment will be terminated during a 14-day period beginning Nov. 5 and ending Nov. 19.
Ei SolutionWorks is a pharmaceuticals company that manufactures topical medicines and skincare products. The plant, located at 2865 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, is not expected to reopen.
“We are saddened to hear this news but will work with our great network of agencies to assist employees,” Annette Privette Keller, communications director for the City of Kannapolis said. “There are a number of firms in Rowan, Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties who are hiring including the new Amazon facility.”
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is putting a plan into place now to help those affected by the plant closure.
They released a statement in response to the announcement late Friday afternoon.
