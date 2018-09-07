Ei SolutionWorks closing plant in Kannapolis, laying off about 300 workers

In response to the upcoming layoffs at Ei Solutionworks, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is opening a new R3 Career Development Center to assist those who are impacted with job searching and applications, resume writing, interview skills and more. The new center will be open to the public Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. beginning September 17 at the College’s NCRC location (399 Biotechnology Lane, Kannapolis). Additionally, the College’s current R3 centers will remain open and are located at the NC Works Career Center (1904 S. Main Street, Salisbury) and the College’s CBTC location (660 Concord Parkway, N. Concord). Employees who need assistance with the transition to a new career are encouraged to contact the R3 Center at r3@rccc.edu or 704-216-7201.

