CMPD Chief delaying retirement for 2020 RNC as police force braces for high command staff turnover

“We will have one or maybe two Deputy Chiefs left in the next three years. And that’s Deputy, Assistant and obviously me so the entire senior leadership team will change in the next three years,” the Chief said. “It is a lot of experience. What I can tell you is we grew up with a lot of people too and those people who are two and three years behind me have a depth of knowledge too that I have no concerns with. What we’re doing now is those who have 20 years or so - we’re really tapping into those people too so we’re ready for the next decade, not just the next two or three years.”