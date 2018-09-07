CMPD Chief delaying retirement for 2020 RNC as police force braces for high command staff turnover

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say of the 109 members of the department’s command staff, 34 could potentially retire between now and the Republican National Convention (RNC) in 2020.
In an interview with WBTV, Chief Kerr Putney acknowledged that it’s a high number of retirements that could hit the ranks from lieutenant up to chief.
“Yes it is. It is,” said Chief Putney. ”And, if you go out five years it’s even higher. But, it’s just like back in the 90’s when we had the big hiring move when we got a lot of people coming on now they’re nearing retirement. About a third of our command will turn over in the next three years or so.”
With the RNC set to arrive in Charlotte in 2020, a lot of upper level department experience could be walking out the door.
“I can retire prior to but I’ve decided I’m going to stay through it,” Chief Putney revealed publicly for the first time.
Putney joined the department in 1992. He says based on his start date, he’s eligible to retire in early 2020. But, he has decided to delay his departure.
“The only reason I’ve decided to stay is because of the RNC. I don’t want to have any disruption in our leadership prior to. I don’t think it would be good for the city and I don’t like leaving business undone,” the Chief said in an interview Friday morning.
Putney said he had discussions with the City Manager.
“I was torn to be quite frank with you. At the end of the day, I knew I couldn’t leave business that was incomplete as far as I’m concerned so we came to some agreements with me staying through. I’m happy to do so and I think it gives us as a organization some continuity.”
He continued, “When your time is up and you can go after roughly 30 years in this world – you’re ready to go but I have a little bit of energy left and I’m excited about the opportunity in 2020.”
The department is facing retirements from others in the Executive Command – which includes the rank of Major, Deputy Chief, Assistant Chief and Chief.
“We will have one or maybe two Deputy Chiefs left in the next three years. And that’s Deputy, Assistant and obviously me so the entire senior leadership team will change in the next three years,” the Chief said. “It is a lot of experience. What I can tell you is we grew up with a lot of people too and those people who are two and three years behind me have a depth of knowledge too that I have no concerns with. What we’re doing now is those who have 20 years or so - we’re really tapping into those people too so we’re ready for the next decade, not just the next two or three years.”
Couple that with the retirement of 30% of the entire command staff – which includes lieutenants, captains, majors – Chief Putney says the department is working now to ensure the experience void will be filled.
“We gotta be ready to prepare the new leaders. We launched the Command College a couple of years ago. We’re intentionally being very intentional about our succession plan. We just have to prepare our future leaders” said Chief Putney. “I think we’re really dedicating a lot of our energy and our time into our younger people to get them ready. I think we’re exposing them to things I would have loved to have been exposed to as a rookie captain. We’re giving to them as lieutenants and rookie captains in a way we never have before. It’s by design not default. So we’re really making sure they get experiences that are varied and getting them ready for the levels they’ll be attaining as soon as those old people like myself are getting out of the way.”
Most of the commanders who are leaving helped the department get ready for the Democratic National Convention in 2012.
So what exactly is CMPD losing?
“Mainly they’ve been through it before. They’ve helped plan, execute the plan and then tie up the loose ends on the back end as far as the financials; helping to plan for bringing all of the officers in,” Putney said. “It’s a huge and a heavy lift and that experience is very valuable to us. Luckily though we’ll have quite a few people who will be here through that who were here for the DNC and will also be here for the RNC.”
Putney says he believes CMPD will have enough convention experience for the 2020 RNC.
“Absolutely. Absolutely. I do. And that’s the other reason that we’re bringing our lieutenants and captains into the planning process so that we’ll have that experience even deeper,” which Putney says is different from the 2012 DNC. “We weren’t as intentional about bringing those people but what I’ll tell you is the Republican National Convention will be so big it will touch virtually all of us anyway – just like the Democratic National Convention did.”
“It’s basically an all hands on deck anyway but we’re very intent about where we place our command this time because they’re younger and we have the opportunity to get them ready for bigger challenges in the future. I think we could have done this back in 2012 to better prepare some of the younger people for what we’ll see in 2020.”
