Bishop of Charlotte to address ‘abuse scandal’ following WBTV investigation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Bishop Peter Jugis will make remarks addressing the abuse scandal within the Catholic Church during a weekend-long gathering of Catholics that opens Friday night, according to the Catholic News Herald, the official publication of the Charlotte Diocese.
Jugis’ remarks will come in his opening address to the Eucharistic Congress, an annual event hosted by the Charlotte Diocese.
The story published in the Catholic News Herald said Jugis will address the abuse scandal in his opening on Friday night and again in a longer message to the gathering on Saturday.
The announcement comes one day after a WBTV investigation that exposed new information showing leaders of the Charlotte Diocese, among others, knew of allegations of sexual abuse against two priests decades before either man was removed from ministry.
In an interview for the story, David Hains, a spokesman for the diocese said church leaders had followed policies at all times related to the handling of abuse allegations.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.