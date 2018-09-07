After 37 years at WBTV, Paul Cameron is retiring: ‘I kind of like this vacation thing.’

“I have been the luckiest guy in the world,” Paul Cameron says. “I have an incredible family. I have had a 43-almost year run ... on television — in Jacksonville, Florida, and in Charlotte, North Carolina. I have been treated great by the television stations I’ve worked for, and I’ve been able to meet so many people. Do so many events. Go so many places. I never thought this would happen to me. This has been truly a blessed life, and I just don’t know why I deserve it, to be honest with you.” (Théoden Janes | Charlotte Observer)