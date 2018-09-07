Adopted brother charged in death of pregnant 15-year-old and her baby

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The adopted brother of a pregnant teenage girl who was shot and killed while waiting on a school bus in 2009 is now charged with murder in both her death and her baby’s.
Tiffany Wright was shot and killed on Sept. 14, while waiting for her school bus on Mallard Park Drive in north Charlotte. The 15-year-old was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where she died a short time later.
Wright was 32 weeks pregnant when she died. The premature baby, Aaliyan, died nearly a week later at the hospital.
On the same day Wright was killed, homicide detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department considered Wright's adopted brother, Royce Mitchell, as a person of interest in the case. He became Wright's guardian after her grandmother passed away.
On Friday, nine years after Wright's death, detectives said they were given information from a member of the community that confirmed Mitchell was the shooter. CMPD has not said exactly what that information detailed.
Anyone with further information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.