70-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting children

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A 70-year-old Iredell County is accused of sexually abusing two children.
Deputies say they received initially received reports in February accusing Coy Milton McDaniel of sexually assaulting a child.
The alleged assaults happened at McDaniel’s home between January 2006 and January 2011. On May 4, a separate report of child sex assault was filed against McDaniel.
The victim said they were sexually abused by McDaniel between August 2011 and August 2014, officials say.
McDaniel was charged with six counts of first-degree statutory sex offense in the first case and four counts of felony first-degree sex offense with a child, four counts of felony indecent liberties with a child, and felony attempted first-degree rape of a child in the second case.
Deputies say there is no connection between the two victims. “Neither victim was aware of the other and did not know McDaniel was being investigated for sexual abuse,” deputies say.
Milton was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center and given a $150,000 secured bond.
McDaniel resided off of US 21 Highway in Hamptonville,
