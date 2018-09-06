What you need to know about the cost for using the future I-77 toll lanes

There are a couple of other wrinkles. N.C. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon has started negotiating with I-77 Mobility Partners over ways to improve the toll lane experience, and that could include a cap on toll rates. Cintra would have to agree to the cap, and it’s unclear they would, since that could limit revenue and make it harder to keep traffic moving. Also, toll rates will be higher for drivers who don’t have transponders on their cars, to cover the administrative cost of mailing out bills and processing payments.