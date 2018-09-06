WBTV Sports Overtime: Kannapolis loses game 1 in their playoff series with Lakewood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If the Kannapolis Intimidators want to make it to the South Atlantic League championship series, they have some work to do as they are already down in the Northern Division championship series.
The Intimidators fell to Lakewood 4-2 on Wednesday after taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
The Blue Claws now lead the best of 3 series 1-0 as it now shifts to Lakewood for Game 2 on Friday.
For the complete highlights from Game 1, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
