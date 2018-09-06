UNCC student government to survey students on Richardson Stadium renaming

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Just when many may have thought the talk over Jerry Richardson Stadium at UNC Charlotte was over, students are saying, not so fast.
The Board of Trustees voted a few weeks ago to keep the name. The school has a contract with Richardson, a multi-million dollar donor.
The case seemed to be closed on UNCC’s football stadium, after the university’s Board of Trustees made its call three weeks ago, to keep Jerry Richardson’s name on the front of the facility. However, representatives from the student government, or the SGA, say the conversation continues on campus.
So, on Thursday the SGA met to discuss what action, if any, it’s going to take. Student senators voted on a resolution that would dictate whether they want to look into the naming issue further and get a better idea of where the student body stands on “Jerry Richardson Stadium.”
“We as student senate would like to move forward to looking into things on our own terms,” Student Senate Speaker Matthew Basel said at a meeting Thursday night.
“Senate’s not trying to oppose the board of trustees. At the end of the day, we’re just trying to get some information,” Basel said. “As long as we’ve presented our case and been advocates for the students, we’ve done our job.”
As UNCC student athletes prep for a home-team football advantage Saturday, these members of student government are examinsing the name of the field where they will play.
SGA has discussed taking a survey or possibly putting the stadium name to a student vote - ideas that peaked students’ interests across campus Thursday.
“Kind of gauging whether the student body knows anything, how they feel about it,” Basel said.
The student government voted Thursday to conduct a survey to see what a majority of students feel should happen to the stadium.
“Yes, I do believe it should be put to a student vote. If the students all-together believe the name should be changed, the name should be changed. I personally wouldn’t vote to change the name,” said one student.
“I’m glad the students are trying to do something about it, but I don’t know if it’s necessarily going to make a difference,” said another UNCC student.
A third student we spoke with said he believes a vote on the stadium name would make the process more democratic, and make him feel like the university made the decision as a whole instead of relying solely on the opinions of the Board of Trustees.
“If it comes to that, the student body should be able to vote about it, and if one side outweighs the other, make a decision towards that movement. But as it stands, I think the Board of Trustees made a good decision, leaving that name there to preserve that history,” the student said.
When he was owner of the Carolina Panthers, Richardson was accused of sexual and racial misconduct.
At the meeting Thursday, student body president Niayai Lavien told the group, the naming agreement for the stadium was signed in 2013, which pre-dates the policy adopted in 2016, that would allow the school to remove the name without legal consequence.
Still, some students say the conversation over Richardson Stadium is not over, and they would like to be involved.
“If the students altogether believe the name should be changed, then the name should be changed,” said student Randall Johnson, who is against the changing of the name.
“I don’t know if it’s necessarily going to make a difference,” said another student who did not wish to be named. She is for the changing of the name.
They say they are not sure what could come of those results, but they will take the vote to the board for consideration.
Should student government move forward, and end up discovering an overwhelming opposition to the stadium name among the student body, they plan to take those findings to the board. However, it’s unclear if they’ll get to that point. And even so, there’s no telling if the students’ opinions could have any effect on what the board has already decided.
“If you let the student body vote about it, then UNC Charlotte has spoken,” student Austin McNeill said.
