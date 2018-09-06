September 6: Gentle Giant heads to heaven

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Many of you might recognize Michael Taylor’s picture. There is no easy way to say what must be said next, so I’ll just say it: Michael died two days ago. His mom, Laura, knew Michael was going to be our September story for today, September 6th.
We’ve been in touch all summer. This past Tuesday she let me know Michael died in their Gastonia home, surrounded by family.
Laura also sent over service information.
But first, let’s go backwards and meet her son.
JUNE: 18-year-old Michael is introduced as the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids. His mother described as a Gentle Giant, who was facing new tumors in his lung. He’s had lifelong health battles with various illnesses.
AUGUST: His mom Laura wrote again. It wasn't a public update at the time, but she was excited, saying, “Michael is hanging in there! We went back for another Echocardiogram and it’s no better, but no worse. He still can’t do a trial because his heart isn’t strong enough, but we are in radiation – lots of radiation – and are happy that helps his pain!”
Michael’s family is deeply involved in their faith. Let me personally add, Laura never wrote an email to either me or former intern Payton (who she talked with lots this summer), that wasn’t 1000% positive and peaceful.
LAST WEEKEND: Laura said Michael was having some rough days was going to get on home oxygen. The 6’4’’ teen was down to 155 pounds and not able to eat well, but still laughing and showing his child-like personality. He spent most time in the recliner chair in their living room.
“He isn’t eating much and it’s clear that he’s lost weight,” Laura said. “But I fully believe in miracles. We might see if we can get a little more radiation because he always feels less pain and more comfortable after radiation.”
MONDAY: The oxygen didn’t help a bit. The tumor pushing his heart and vessels was becoming too much for him to handle, said his mom. “We love him very much, and have called in Hospice.”
TUESDAY: Michael passed away at 10 a.m.
TODAY: Send a thought to Michael’s family. Post a comment to his sweet, kind mother. Share his story. Start asking, “Where is the cure?” WE'RE ONLY ON DAY SIX. Do you feel them yet? These stories are REAL. In your hometown and backyards. Kids who didn’t do anything wrong, in the most unwanted club around.
Service information:
- Saturday, September 8th
- First Assembly of God in Gastonia
- 777 S. Myrtle School Road
- Visitation: 2-4 p.m.
- Celebration of Life: 4 p.m.
TOMORROW: A good story. We need one. Tomorrow is an uplifting, fantastic moment with a Charlotte firefighter and what he’s doing this Carolina Panthers season to help kids who battle.
**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.