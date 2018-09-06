Salisbury adding firefighters, arson task force with grant help

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Salisbury Fire Department plans to add additional firefighters thanks to two grants.
The department was awarded Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) public safety grants that total to over $1.25 million.
“The three-year Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant of $732,235 will pay 75 percent of firefighters’ pay the first two years and 35 percent the third year.” Division Chief Jay Baker said. Baker helped write the grant for the department.
The department plans to add nine firefighters to its staff at the new fire station and an arson task force to the department’s Loss Prevention and Investigations division.
The Salisbury City Council approved the remaining $455,171 as its match of the SAFER grant on August 21. The department plants to open the application period for the grant hiring on Friday. The period will run through Oct. 3.
“This grant would enable the department to implement an Arson Task Force comprised of highly-trained and educated personnel, supplied with state of the art equipment, enabling the LPI division to aggressively investigate the origin and causes of all fires, explosions and major hazardous materials incidents occurring within the City of Salisbury," Fire Marshal Smith said.
The second FEMA grant awarded was a fire prevention and safety grant for $69,870. Council also approved a five-percent match of $3,493.
“We are pleased that the Salisbury Fire Department has been selected to receive these two important grants as we continue to serve the City of Salisbury at the highest possible levels of service,” Fire Chief Parnell said.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.