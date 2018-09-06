Rowan County man charged with kidnapping

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A Rowan County man faces kidnapping and other charges after a domestic incident.
Joey Martin Ijames, 25, of Castle Drive in Salisbury, was charged originally on Sunday morning just after 2:20.
Deputies were responding to a call about an assault taking place at the Castle Drive address.
According to the report, Ijames had assaulted his girlfriend. Deputies noted that the woman was very upset and had “obvious signs of assault.”
The woman told deputies that Ijames had assaulted her, and that when she tried to call 911, he took the phone and locked her in a bedroom.
The woman screamed for another family member to call 911 from the home of a neighbor.
The Department of Social Services was also contacted since there were children in the home at the time of the alleged assault.
Ijames was charged with kidnapping, resisting police, and assault on a female. He is being held under a bond of $50,000.
