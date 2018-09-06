Read Charlotte reacts to declining reading scores

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The group Read Charlotte is responding to Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District’s recent test scores in Reading.
The group was set up a few years ago to help with literacy. For two consecutive years, reading scores for 3rd-8th graders have declined. This year, 55.1% are on grade level in Reading - that’s a drop from 57.2%.
“We were disappointed,” Read Charlotte Executive Director Munro Richardson said. “But we also know things we can do to improve our test scores.”
Richardson says there is a plan to boost reading test scores. He says it will take time.
“It takes eight or nine years to produce a proficient reader,” Richardson said. “And we’ve been at this for the last three years and making particularly investments in early childhood that yet had the opportunity to bear fruit.”
The goal is that in about 10 years at least 80% of third graders will read on grade level. Currently, only 45.6% of third graders in CMS make the grade in reading.
Richardson says about $6 million has been pumped into Read Charlotte to improve scores. He believes the community is getting its money’s worth. Some of that money will go to invest in a website that will help parents help their kids do better in reading. It will be launched in the fall.
Money will also help pay for a new resource that will be used in schools and other learning facilities. It stresses phonetics and it has been proven to work.
“We know there is no single solution that will help all children,” Richardson said. “But when you find something that’s 10 times more effective than the average literature intervention, you pay attention and figure out how to make it happen.”
There are more than 17 reading initiatives happening in CMS classrooms. Read Charlotte was set up to organize those initiatives and to make sure they are on the same page. It appears those reading initiatives aren’t moving the needle fast enough when it comes to academic achievement.
“We have enough programs,” Richardson said. “It’s how do you get what we have already working more effectively.”
CMS Superintendent Dr. Clayton Wilcox says the district is now determining which reading programs go and which ones will stay. Wilcox says having multiple reading initiatives that weren’t getting the job done didn’t help students’ scores.
“When you factor in student mobility changes in staffing - I think we created some holes for our kids that we didn’t recognize that we created.”
Richardson will go back to the community soon to ask for more money to continue Read Charlotte. He believes the renewed effort to boost reading test scores will happen sooner rather than later.
“I think we are going to see results in the next couple of years,” Richardson said. “We are going to see improvement.”
Read Charlotte also says more tutors are needed. He says there are about 20,000 CMS students in K3 who need help, but only 2,000 tutors have signed up.
If you want to help tutor in reading go to www.tutorcharlotte.org.
