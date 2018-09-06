Plaza Midwood neighborhood hoping rainbow artwork will slow down drivers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Neighbors on Winter Street in the Plaza Midwood area of Charlotte say they have a problem with speeding drivers. So they came up an idea to get drivers' attention to slow down.
“And we thought an art project would be a really cool thing,” said Joy Gussman. “It would be something that would celebrate the neighborhood and something that would be fun for the kids something we could all get behind.”
On Sunday they had a block party and painted a rainbow art work on the street at the corner of Belvedere Avenue, where they say some drivers ignore the stop sign.
“We wanted to alert traffic to slow down. We wanted it to be in a positive way,” said Gussman. “What we didn’t want to do was have a big please slow down sign. We wanted to be hey remember that there are kids here. Remember that there are other people here. Obviously, we chose the rainbow colors because we wanted everyone to feel included and to be a part of it.”
“I loved it. I thought it was colorful. I thought it was about movement and I thought great. That was my first reaction to it,” said Laurel Holtzapple. “It’s a new element. If something is new it will attract attention and people will slow down so I’m all about the traffic calming in this neighborhood cause there’s a lot of cut through traffic.”
“I think it’s great,” said Doris Castevens. “Number one: I think it’s cool looking. But, number two: I think it may help protect some people when they’re crossing because people might be more likely to stop at the stop sign rather than just blowing through it.”
But not everyone is happy.
While WBTV was talking with neighbors about the rainbow artwork, a Charlotte Code of Enforcement worker showed up and took what appeared to be photographs of the artwork.
“I can’t imagine why it would be an issue,” Castevens said. “I mean it doesn’t hurt anything.”
City officials say they received complaints about potential graffiti.
But, after seeing it - a Code Enforcement manager told WBTV that he doesn’t consider the artwork to be graffiti.
The case has been referred to Charlotte’s Department of Transportation.
Winter Street neighbors say their rainbow is not a cross walk that tells people when to walk or wait. They say it’s just artwork to get drivers to slow down.
“All the folks that live on this street have a long history of getting together for block parties and events and celebrating with one another and supporting one another,” said Gussman. “They were really worried about whether their kids would be safe and trying come up with ways to slow down traffic and we kinda brainstormed a little bit about what would be the best way to do that.”
“Our neighborhood – there’s a lot of speeding going on in the neighborhood,” Holtzapple said. “And I feel like it gives people pause and so anything that can add to traffic calming is great in my book.”
Winter Street neighbors pitched in money to buy the paint. They say they made a point to research paint that is safe and works well on streets. They used stencils to draw people to remind drivers that there are people on the streets.
After five days, is the Winter Street rainbow working?
“I hope so. It’s only been a few days but I can tell you that we’ve had a lot of people slow down and talk about it,” said Gussman. “So hopefully even if they’re slowing down just for a few minutes to take a peek that’s hopefully what we’re looking for - keep it a little a safer for the kids. Keep it a little safer for everyone walking their dogs in the community.”
