Panthers offense ready to unleash their “potential” on the Cowboys

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three days away from the start of the regular season for the Carolina Panthers and they are chomping at the bit to take on the Dallas Cowboys.
“Feels like we have had a million practices,” said Panthers tight end Greg Olsen. “Feels like we have been practicing for this game now for a month.”
But the time is almost here to finally see what this new offense will be with new offensive coordinator Norv Turner. There is also a lot of new weapons for quarterback Cam Newton to use on Sunday.
Only one current Panthers wide receiver was on the active roster for the team in last season’s Wildcard match up against New Orleans and that is Devin Funchess.
Among the new faces at wide receiver include Torrey Smith, Jarius Wright, and first round draft pick DJ Moore.
At tight end, rookie Ian Thomas will be making his debut as the number two tight end and could be a major factor in this new offense.
There is a new starter at running back as 2nd year back Christian McCaffrey will be the primary ball carrier, but also look for free agent CJ Anderson to get a lot of touches as well.
On paper this offense has the potential to be one of the best if Cam plays up to MVP status, but potential can be a dangerous word.
“Now is the time to see,” said Olsen. “Until that season starts, till you get in live action, no one really knows. Obviously our expectations are high now. We have a lot of potential but potential doesn’t win in this league. We have to go out and play well.”
Sometimes a lot of big time talent can be a bad thing but this team doesn’t believe in that.
“There’s one football and it needs to go where ever it needs to go to win the game,” said Torrey Smith. “There’s going to be some games where some guys are going to have big games and there’s going to be games where you’re getting tweets from all the fantasy football folks about how trashy you are. The most important thing is did the Panthers win?”
For years, fans and experts have thought that Cam runs too much as a quarterback. Most believe new coordinator Turner will work to cut back on the star QB’s rushing attempts but Turner says that might not be the case.
“You do what you have to do to win the game,” said Turner. “After that game if you are fortunate to win it and you look back and say ‘we probably over did it’ then we’ll adjust. We are going to do whatever it takes and I like that about Cam. He’s certainly willing to do whatever it takes.”
