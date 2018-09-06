One more day in the 90s before a weekend cool-down!

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Yet another day in the 90s Thursday, with the heat index getting close to the triple digits at times in Charlotte this afternoon. Again, despite the heat & humidity, it should be a rain-free evening for most of us.
Friday will likely round out our most recent 90s streak with one final day, before temperatures come down this weekend. Shower coverage still will be at a minimum, only around 20%.
The weekend looks a bit more unsettled, thus the “cooler” temps. Highs will be in the mid-upper 80s Saturday with about a 40% chance for thunderstorms. Afternoon readings in the low-mid 80s can be expected Sunday and Monday with additional thundershowers (50%). Both days will be muggy as well.
Florence has weakened substantially, but is still a Hurricane out in the open Atlantic waters about 1,700 miles east of NC Coastline. It is drifting NW and this general trend will continue for several days to come. At this point, Florence brings no real threat to the US east coast, but may in time, so it is something we need to monitor over the weekend.
Beyond Florence, farther east out into the Atlantic, there’s yet another system off the west coast of Africa and it has an excellent chance at becoming a tropical cyclone (Helene) over the next few days. It’s that time of year!
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.