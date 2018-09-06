3 dead in shooting in Cincinnati, shooter also killed

CINCINNATI (WXIX/RNN) - Three people are dead and five are injured after a gunman opened fire at a Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati. The gunman is also dead, bringing the total to four deceased.
One of the injured is in critical condition, another is in serious.
Cincinnati Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman says the suspect shot himself or was shot by police. However, no police officers were hurt as they exchanged gunfire with the suspect.
WXIX reports that multiple law enforcement agencies are searching an apartment building believed to be where the shooter lived in North Bend, Ohio, which is about 15 miles from downtown Cincinnati. He was not an employee of the bank.
The shooting happened at the headquarters for Fifth Third. The bank issued a statement on Twitter, thanking everyone for their support.
The FBI, ATF and Homeland Security are on scene working the the Cincinnati Police Department. Chief of Police Eliot Isaac said the suspect was not able to reach the upper floors of the bank building.
Police responded to the incident at about 9 a.m. ET, and are working to clear the scene. The gunman entered the building through the loading dock. The suspect fired his weapon around the loading dock and lobby, WXIX reports.
“We did hear a gun shooting from the 29th floor. We could quickly see there was a large police presence and could see them blocking Fountain Square. We knew immediately something was wrong. We’re a bit rattled,” said Gregory Harshfield, Fifth Third Bank manager.
Another witness told FOX19 that he thought there was movie filming until he saw police carrying a wounded woman away from the scene and saw officers rushing to the scene.
One victim was found at a nearby ice cream shop. Customers in the bank are hiding in bathroom, according to local reports.
“We send our prayers to the victims and their families,” said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley. “It appears police were there within seconds. So, he was actively shooting innocent victims and our officers were able to kill him and stop the threat quickly.”
