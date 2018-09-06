Marine mural coming ‘to life’ in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Not far from the ospreys and “oorah!” chants echoing across uptown Charlotte this week, you’ll find a less rowdy Marine Week tradition taking place. Sergeant Elize McKelvey and her carefully selected team of six Marines are taking brushes to brick, bringing this year’s Marine Week mural to life.
They’ve been working on the wall at the Charlotte Art League in NoDa since Friday, and they’re about halfway done.
“We’re getting into the details now, which is awesome, starting to get the highlights and all that in. Making the mural come to life,” said Sgt. McKelvey That life comes through best in the bronze statues at the bottom of the wall.
Three Marines stand side-by-side. In the middle, a female Marine silhouette represents 100 years of women in the Marines. The other two uniformed men are sons of Charlotte. On the left side stands Private First Class Howard Perry, the very first African American to enlist in the Marines back in 1942.
On the right, a more modern hero, Lance Corporal Noah Pier, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2010. Pier was just 25. Both men are memorable Marines, sources of pride for both their city and their armed forces family, and deserving of their place in this masterpiece. It’s an honor Sgt. McKelvey and her team take seriously with every stroke.
“Look at what you are painting, understand who those Marines are and why you’re painting them into the wall,” said Sgt. McKelvey. In a few days, they’ll reveal their weeks’ worth of work to the public. Their top priority is to truly capture the connection between the Queen City and these brave Marine Corps Members.
“You just want to do the best job you can for these families, you try not to think about the accuracy of it, but why you’re doing it, and usually they appreciate it however it comes out,” said McKelvey.
The Marines don’t believe Howard Perry has any family left in the area, but tell me Noah Pier’s family is still local and very involved with the Marines. Pier’s two brothers personally enlisted just two months ago, and recently finished basic training. The Pier family is expected to be here for the official mural unveiling Saturday morning. For more details on the mural and other Marine Week activities, go to https://usmarineweek.com/
