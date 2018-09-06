Man charged for two fires in Iredell and Rowan County

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man was charged for two fires in Iredell and Rowan Counties in August.
Brandon Daniels, 22, was arrested on Rowan County charges of Felony Burning a Building Under Construction, and he received a $1,000 bond, in Iredell County.
The Rowan County charges were due to the soon-to-be dwelling was not inhabited at the time of the fire.
In August, officials say the fire that ripped through the Iredell County home was being investigated as “suspicious,” and so was the other fire that damaged a house under construction in Rowan County.
Both fires appeared to be deliberately set. Rowan County and Iredell County detectives joined in a joint investigation. During the course of this investigation, Daniels was developed as a suspect.
The Iredell County fire broke out around 4 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Phifer Lane in Cleveland, near the Iredell and Rowan County line. Firefighters reported seeing heavy flames when they arrived on scene.
According to the Fire Marshal, it appears the fire started in the center of the structure. “I am treating this fire as suspicious as the owners have had some prior issues with someone forcing entry to the structure on multiple occasions within the last year,” the fire marshal said.
One lane of Highway 70 towards Salisbury was blocked as firefighters worked to control the fire.
No injuries were reported. Firefighters say the home had no power connection and no one was living there. The home is a total loss.
At the same time in Rowan County, there was a fire that damaged a house under construction on Phifer Road. It’s a short distance from the Phifer Lane fire in Iredell County.
The Rowan County fire was also been determined to be “suspicious.”
