Lenoir-Rhyne’s Haylea Salamon selected as a Top 30 finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Lenoir-Rhyne’s Haylea Salamon has been selected as a Top 30 finalist for the NCAA Woman of the Year award, the organization announced this afternoon. Salamon was one of 581 to be nominated and is just the second Lenoir-Rhyne student-athlete to be named a finalist for one of the NCAA’s top honors.
“I was honored to be nominated by Lenoir-Rhyne,” commented Salamon. “I was amazed to be chosen by the SAC but to be a NCAA Top 30 finalist is unbelievable. I could not be more excited to go to Indianapolis and have the chance to meet all the incredible women nominated.”
Salamon graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne in May with a degree in Health and Exercise Science and an impressive 3.95 grade point average. A two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American, Salamon was the top graduate for the College of Health Sciences at Lenoir-Rhyne, earning Summa Cum Laude honors and she was also the Student Government Associate President’s Award winner.
In addition to her academic prowess, Salamon was exceptional on the track, earning SAC Female Field Athlete of the Year honors in 2015 and 2016. She won three SAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships in the discus while placing in the top 10 in the shot put, javelin and hammer throw all four years.
She earned U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region honors for the shot put and discus in both indoor and outdoor track and field five times and was also a NCAA Division II Second Team All-American in the discus in 2015.
