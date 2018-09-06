Gunman shoots self, two others at York gas station, putting nearby schools on ‘lockout’

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three people were shot at a gas station in York Thursday afternoon, according to officials.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. at the Exxon “On the Run” station at the intersection of Hwy 5 and Hwy 161.
Three men were found with gunshot wounds, one of them was identified as the gunman.
Officials say the gunman, 25-year-old Darryl Ray Hinson Jr. used a shotgun to shoot the two other men outside the front door, then walked out into the parking lot and shot himself.
All three men were taken to Piedmont Medical Center. Hinson was airlifted to Charlotte.
Police say they do not know what led up to the shooting, a motive, or the connection between Hinson and the other men.
The incident led to three nearby schools and one district building going on “lockout” and not letting anyone in or out of the buildings. Those schools were Hunter Street Elementary, York Comprehensive High School, Herold C. Johnson Elementary School, and the York School District office.
The lockout was lifted at 2:20 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they are made available.
