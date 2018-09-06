Gaston County officer returns to work after recovering from tragedy that killed wife, sister

“To say that I’m proud of my brother would be an understatement. Since May 20th, we as a family have emotionally battled through so many milestones without those loved ones who we lost, we have celebrated birthdays of both of Josh and Amanda’s children, announced pregnancies and simply trying to establish as new of a normal lifestyle as possible. This is one milestone that I know without a doubt that Amanda and Kate would be so proud of. Josh is an outstanding officer, father and brother and he will continue to do great things."