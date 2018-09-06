Gas leak closes uptown road, evacuates nearby building

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A gas leak in uptown Charlotte closed a road and forced a building evacuation Thursday morning, causing backups on the busy streets.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. on on W Trade Street at Cedar Street. Fire officials say a two-inch gas line was cut during construction. A mixed use building, consisting of apartments and shops, was evacuated as precaution. Firefighters went door-to-door after pulling the fire alarm.
Firefighters say the leak was controlled within 20 minutes. Piedmont Natural Gas also responded.
The area was deemed safe just before 9 a.m. and those evacuated were able to return to the building.
