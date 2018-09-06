Former Ashe Co. Sheriff’s employees break silence after firing, arrest by former sheriff

WEST JEFFERSON, NC (WBTV) – A former employee at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is breaking her silence, more than a year after being fired from her job at the county jail and arrested on 12 felony charges.
Katie Richards said she showed up to the jail for a regular work shift one night in May 2017 when she was met outside by deputies from the sheriff’s office.
“I showed up for work and they fired me in the parking lot and told me to come inside,” Richards recalled.
Richards said the deputies led her into the jail’s booking room where she booked herself into jail.
“I actually thought it was a joke because when they actually put the papers in my hand, I asked ‘is this a joke?’ and one of the deputies said no,” she said.
Richards, her daughter, her fiancé and another former jail employee filed a lawsuit in August against former Sheriff Terry Buchanan and other current and former employees at the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office.
The lawsuit claims Buchanan ordered his staff to take action against Richards and the other two employees after they raised safety concerns.
Specifically, the lawsuit alleges Buchanan wanted Richards to sign a statement falsely accusing one of the other plaintiffs, her former coworker Michelle Sanchez, of improper behavior.
When Richards refused, the lawsuit claims, she was also fired and charged with 12 felonies, which were ultimately dismissed by the district attorney a year later.
“It’s clear as day that the timing in this is linked to their presenting evidence of illegal activities in the detention center,” attorney Eric Spengler, who filed the lawsuit, said.
“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Spengler said. “It really made me upset that someone would abuse power like that.”
Richards’ fiancé, Casey Caudill, also worked at the jail.
“It was probably the sickest feeling you’d ever had,” Caudill said of going to work in the days after Richards was fired and arrested.
“You know, to be in there under lock and key, 12 hours a night and you just don’t know if you’re going to come back out,” he said, referring not to the dangers posed by the inmates but to the threat of arrest from then-Sheriff Buchanan.
Richards’ daughter is a party to the lawsuit, Spengler explained, because she witnessed her mother’s arrest and requires counseling as a result.
Buchanan, who the lawsuit alleges ordered Richards’ arrest, was indicted on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges himself last fall following a WBTV investigation.
He resigned from office in exchange for the criminal charges being dismissed.
Richards and Caudill moved away from Ashe County. The couple said the incident turned their lives upside down.
Now, with the lawsuit, they said they hope the county will help repair the damage that was done.
“I’m a man that admits I’m wrong and I deeply hope they are, too. If they’d just admit they were wrong and just fix the damages,” he said.
