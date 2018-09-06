First Alert: Hot and humid, storm risk low

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The heat and humidity march on as we move through September. Highs will stay close to 90° for the rest of the week and rain chances aren’t terribly high, standing at only about 10-20% each day. The heat index will run in the mid to upper 90s both this afternoon and again Friday afternoon.
The weekend looks a bit more unsettled. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° Saturday with about a 40% chance for thunderstorms. Afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s can be expected Sunday with additional thundershowers expected. Both days will be muggy as well.
Hurricane Florence is a major storm out in the open Atlantic waters about 1,200 miles east of Bermuda. It is drifting NW and this general trend will continue for several days to come. At this point, Florence brings no real threat to the US east coast, but may in time, so it is something we need to monitor.
Beyond Florence, farther east out into the Atlantic, there's yet another system off the west coast of Africa and it has an excellent chance at becoming a tropical cyclone over the next few days.
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.