Crime Stoppers: One burglar responsible for 8 break-ins

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One man is tied to eight business break-ins during the month of July.
It begins with a burgundy colored Dodge Ram pick-up truck pulling into the BP gas station on Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road at 4:30 a.m.
A man with a disguise on his head gets out with something in his hand. That truck, says Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Detective Brandon Miller, was seen in all eight burglaries during July all in the north Mecklenburg area.
“He’s hitting all these businesses, typically smoothie shops, gas stations that are closed around this time of day. Each time we see that burgundy pickup truck,” Miller said.
He re-appears on the surveillance video a few minutes later and digs into the bed of his truck, pulling out a crowbar and a chunk of concrete. He sets it down and goes back off camera.
“This guy has the confidence up to where he knows what he’s going to need to commit this crime,” Miller added.
Once he’s sure no one is looking, he grabs his crowbar and hoists his concrete on his shoulder, then throws it at the glass, on the second toss, the glass completely shatters.
From an inside camera, he's on his horse, racing to a locked office door.
“He always uses a rock to break in and then he uses a big pry tool to try to get into a back office or a cash register,” Miller said.
At the office door, he was making very little progress, but suddenly, he tuns and notices a cash register calling his name. He pulls a small pry tool out of his pocket and easily starts collecting cash.
It seems as if he’s not only comfortable doing what he’s doing, but he came prepared with several different tools.
“Probably because he’s committed so many more he feels like he is untouchable,” Miller said.
The list of places he’s broken-into are all on Mt Holly-Huntersville Road, or, Black Dog Lane off Rozzelle’s Ferry Road. He could be a local, or because he wasn’t seen during August, he could be just passing through.
Do you know of a burgundy Dodge pick-up and want to help? Call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 and you can earn reward money without leaving your name.
