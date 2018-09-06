CMS test scores released, results come back flat

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) released its 2017-2018 test scores and they are flat.
Reading scores took a dip. Two years in a row the reading scores declined despite the fact 17 reading initiatives are in place throughout the district.
The district appreciates the initiatives but will have to determine which programs work and which ones are not making the grade.
"Sometimes we've had too much and not enough of the right," CMS Chief Equity Officer Dr. Frank Barnes said. "So we are going to be focusing more on what is the instructional diet of our students."
Another concern that is not going away is the achievement gap between black and white students.
Black students in 5th and 8th grade showed gains in Science by 2.2 points. In other subjects like reading only 31.2 percent of black students in the 3rd-8th grades are college-and-career-ready compared to 72.4 percent of white students.
Brian Kingsley is the district’s new Chief Academic Officer. He will work on closing the achievement gap. His bio states that he is very knowledgeable in that area.
“It’s very complex work,” Kingsley said. “If not - we would have figured this out, but it’s going to take all of us as a community to come together. We need to listen to each other.”
Kingsley will also look at the district's curriculum to see if it is getting the job done and if students are engaged. Kingsley been on the job less than 48 hours and already he has a tough assignment.
"This work is going to need to put people first," Kingsley said. "Processes second and I believe when you value those two things - the performance will come."
The good news is about 75 percent of CMS schools are meeting and exceeding academic growth, the bad news is more schools are getting a "D" or "F" from the state.
38 schools get a "D" and 10 schools get an "F".
Wilcox has a message for parents who can’t get their kids out of a low performing school.
“If they are not satisfied with the education their child is getting,” Wilcox said. “They ought to talk to us. They ought to come to the school system and how do we get this result improved.”
CMS says to get better test results, the district could change curriculum and offer students in high poverty schools more resources so they can succeed. The district will evaluate staff who are in key positions from the Central Office to teachers to principals.
"I do think that it's reasonable to think that a school that had a precipitous drop in scores should expect some conversation about that," Wilcox said. "We have to talk about it, we can't just say it didn't happen."
Besides test scores, the district is also dealing with a drop in its graduation rate. Last year the graduation rate was about 89 percent - the number dropped to 85.1 percent.
CMS blames the way the state now calculates the graduation rates. CMS wants the graduation back up to 89 percent next year and at 95 percent the year after that.
To see CMS’ report on test results click here.
If you want to see how your child’s school is doing click here then click on 2017-18 School Performance Grades.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.