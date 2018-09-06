Cat lit on fire in west Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - “Out of the corner of my eye, I just saw flames going up.”
Flames in an apartment parking lot on Northstream Drive, in Charlotte.
Keysha Cruz had to do a double take.
“I ran to see what it was,” she says. “As I was running, the cat passed me, the cat was bursting into flames.”
A cat - a feral feline - running, on fire.
She searched for a neighbor.
“I just knocked on his door, and I started pouring water on him,” Cruz says. “But it was too late.”
The cat was one of several strays in the neighborhood. Neighbors like Cruz consider them like pets. She says she cannot forget what she saw.
“I had bad dreams honestly,” she says. “Like, who would do that. And I mean, we always feed the cats here. Those cats don’t bother anybody.”
Now, Animal Control is saying someone killed the cat on purpose.
And, Cruz says it is not the first strange fire incident she has seen. The nearby dumpster and garbage cans catch fire often, she says.
“It has come to many people’s attention, and nothing has been done,” she says.
For her, these are becoming more than bizarre events she can simply brush off.
“That cat could’ve run in through the kids’ legs and stuff,” she says. “They could’ve caught on fire.”
Charlotte Fire and Animal Control were not able to find any evidence at the scene.
Animal Control is doing a necropsy on the cat, which they say did not have a microchip and no one has claimed ownership.
