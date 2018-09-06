Caldwell County candidate for Sheriff hit with felony drug charges

LENOIR, NC (WBTV) - Robert Lewis Crump and his son Will headed to court on Thursday morning in handcuffs and chains to face a judge in a first appearance on felony drug charges.
The two were arrested Wednesday night after the SBI led a raid on their home south of Lenoir where authorities say marijuana was found, bagged up and ready to sell.
Both men were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver and also maintaining a home to do it. Robert Crump is on the ballot as the Democrat party’s candidate for Sheriff.
Despite the charges, he says he is still in the race.
As the two were led to the courthouse Will said the charges were “ridiculous!”
Democrat Party officials put out a statement Thursday saying they did not endorse Crump’s candidacy for Sheriff, basically saying he is not qualified. “Because he has no relevant experience or expertise,” said the statement.
Elections officials say unless he is convicted of a felony, he will remain on the ballot unless he removes himself.
Crump believes the arrest was political and when asked if he thought he was set up he replied “Yes sir.”
Sheriff’s officials said they did not lead the investigation. The SBI did.
Search warrants indicate numerous purchases of marijuana were made at the home by an informant.
In court Thursday, both men waived getting a court appointed attorney. Probable cause hearings are set for Sept. 27.
Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.