Anne Graham Lotz, Billy Graham’s daughter, announces breast cancer diagnosis

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Anne Graham Lotz, a daughter of the late Rev. Billy Graham, announced on her website that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
“Would you pray for me? Pray for God to heal me in whichever way He deems would bring Him the most glory. Healing without surgery, with surgery, with surgery and follow-up treatment, or through the greater miracle of the resurrection.,” Lotz wrote.
Lotz said she was diagnosed with breast cancer on Aug. 17 between 3 and 3:30 p.m.
She said the date and time of day of her diagnosis lines up exactly with the date that she found her husband Danny unresponsive in the pool, three years ago.
On Instagram, Lotz posted that she has surgery scheduled for Sept. 18. She also gave thanks to those who have prayed for her through this time in her life.
“Each day since the diagnosis God has given me promises and encouragement from His Word. God has been…and is…my refuge and strength, an ever-present help in this trouble. Therefore, I will not fear…[3] BUT He also has made it very clear that my healing will be in answer to not just my prayer, but the prayers of others for me,” Lotz wrote.
