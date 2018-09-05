Three suspects charged with murder after 2017 homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Three people were arrested Wednesday morning and charged in connection to a 2017 homicide in west Charlotte.
Calvin Vance, Naytrone Adams and Tobias Partlow were arrested after warrants were issued by detectives, police say.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the deadly shooting happened in the 4400 block of Roadway Street.
Officers found 23-year old Kenneth Bernard Edwards on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced Edwards dead on the scene.
Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located the three suspects and transported them to police headquarters to be interviewed.
All three have been charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
