Student accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Student accused of bringing loaded gun to school
An 18-year-old student accused of bringing a gun to school Wednesday was arrested and charged.
By Jennifer Miller | September 5, 2018 at 2:14 PM EST - Updated September 5 at 2:38 PM

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A Rock Hill student was charged with bringing a loaded gun to campus Wednesday.

Rock Hill police say 18-year-old Tony Alexander Lopez brought a 9 mm Glock handgun to Northwestern High School, located on W. Main Street.

A school resource officer was alerted about Lopez around 10:15. Police say the officer then found the gun in Lopez’s bookbag.

No injuries or threats were made, police say.

Lopez was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds. He will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.