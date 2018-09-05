Student accused of bringing loaded gun to school

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A Rock Hill student was charged with bringing a loaded gun to campus Wednesday.
Rock Hill police say 18-year-old Tony Alexander Lopez brought a 9 mm Glock handgun to Northwestern High School, located on W. Main Street.
A school resource officer was alerted about Lopez around 10:15. Police say the officer then found the gun in Lopez’s bookbag.
No injuries or threats were made, police say.
Lopez was arrested and charged with carrying a weapon on school grounds. He will have a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon.
