Jet quarantined in New York after reports of sick passengers

By afternoon, there were still conflicting reports about how many people were sick and unanswered questions about the cause. The airline said about 10 passengers needed medical attention "as a precaution," while the CDC said about 100 of the 520 people aboard the plane were being evaluated after complaining of illness, including cough and fever. A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said 10 people were hospitalized and another eight were being treated at the airport.